GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Eagles’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – Mercer

• Aug. 28 – Franklin

• Aug. 30 – Wilmington

• Sept. 5 – Corry

• Sept. 6 – Conneaut

• Sept. 9 – Karns City

• Sept. 14 – Sharon

• Sept. 16 – at Sharpsville

• Sept. 18 – Hickory

• Sept. 20 – at Greenville

• Sept. 26 – Slippery Rock

• Oct. 2 – at Sharon

• Oct. 4 – at Hickory

• Oct. 7 – at Harbor Creek

• Oct. 10 – Greenville

• Oct. 12 – at Slippery Rock

• Oct. 16 – at Fairview

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – Mercer

• Aug. 28 – Franklin

• Aug. 30 – at Wilmington

• Sept. 5 – Corry

• Sept. 7 – at Sharpsville

• Sept. 9 – Karns City

• Sept. 11 – Fairview

• Sept. 13 – at Greenville

• Sept. 16 – at General McLane

• Sept. 19 – Conneaut

• Sept. 21 – Hickory

• Sept. 25 – at Sharon

• Sept. 27 – at Slippery Rock

• Oct. 3 – Greenville

• Oct. 5 – at Conneaut

• Oct. 9 – at Hickory

• Oct. 11 – Sharon

• Oct. 17 – Slippery Rock

Grove City High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Gold and White

School address: 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127

Stadium location: 116 E Poplar St, Grove City, PA 16127

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the GCHS soccer schedule please contact support.