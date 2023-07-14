GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Eagles’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 26 – Mercer
• Aug. 28 – Franklin
• Aug. 30 – Wilmington
• Sept. 5 – Corry
• Sept. 6 – Conneaut
• Sept. 9 – Karns City
• Sept. 14 – Sharon
• Sept. 16 – at Sharpsville
• Sept. 18 – Hickory
• Sept. 20 – at Greenville
• Sept. 26 – Slippery Rock
• Oct. 2 – at Sharon
• Oct. 4 – at Hickory
• Oct. 7 – at Harbor Creek
• Oct. 10 – Greenville
• Oct. 12 – at Slippery Rock
• Oct. 16 – at Fairview
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 26 – Mercer
• Aug. 28 – Franklin
• Aug. 30 – at Wilmington
• Sept. 5 – Corry
• Sept. 7 – at Sharpsville
• Sept. 9 – Karns City
• Sept. 11 – Fairview
• Sept. 13 – at Greenville
• Sept. 16 – at General McLane
• Sept. 19 – Conneaut
• Sept. 21 – Hickory
• Sept. 25 – at Sharon
• Sept. 27 – at Slippery Rock
• Oct. 3 – Greenville
• Oct. 5 – at Conneaut
• Oct. 9 – at Hickory
• Oct. 11 – Sharon
• Oct. 17 – Slippery Rock
Grove City High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Gold and White
School address: 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127
Stadium location: 116 E Poplar St, Grove City, PA 16127
