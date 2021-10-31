Grove City High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The 2020-21 Grove City girls’ basketball team finished with a 16-3 mark and won a post-season matchup with General McLane before falling in the District 10 5A Semifinal to Slippery Rock (42-36).

First-year coach Dennis Ranker says, “We, quite simply, are not replacing Clara (Hannon), Becca (Santom), and Alli (Lewis). But we do have some new faces in new roles that I’m really excited about. I think you’ll see an emergence of Piper Como (Soph/G), Delaney Callahan (Jr/F), Karis Perample (Jr/G-F), Selah Severson (Sr/F) and Izzie Gamble (Fr/G-F). They’ve all shown a lot of promise in our off-season development. I’m really looking forward to seeing the roles develop themselves organically and provide opportunities for these girls to succeed.”

A year ago, Hannon and Becca Santom scored 13.4 and 12.8 points respectively to lead the Eagles. Hannon also snagged 3.3 rebounds and dished out 2.1 assists per contest. Santom led the team with her 6.6 rebounding average. Lewis finished the campaign by scoring 4 points and 3.4 boards per outing.

Ranker expects, “For our girls to compete. We have a lot of unknowns after graduating two 1,000-point scorers and experiencing a coaching change. I believe the girls will have an opportunity to compete to win a region championship, however.”

Point guard Hannah Reiber and forward Emma Santom both return to the mix for Grove City. Reiber put together a stat line of 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. Santom contributed a 4.5 scoring and 3.8 rebounding average. Ranker says, “If you had to pick two kids to build a team around, these are the caliber of human beings you’d want to do it with. They’re great role models and leaders by example.”

Grove City Eagles

Head Coach: Dennis Ranker, 1st season

2020-21 Record: 16-3

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 45.1

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 11 – Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 13 – at Lakeview

Dec. 16 – McDowell

Dec. 20 – Mercer

Dec. 22 – West Middlesex

Dec. 28 – at Laurel Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Laurel Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Oil City

Jan. 6 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 10 – at Hickory

Jan. 13 – Meadville

Jan. 17 – Franklin

Jan. 24 – Conneaut

Jan. 27 – Oil City

Jan. 31 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 2 – at Farrell

Feb. 3 – Hickory

Feb. 7 – at Meadville

Feb. 10 – at Franklin

Feb. 17 – at Conneaut