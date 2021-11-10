Grove City High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City is seeking their third trip in the last four years to the District 10 championship game. The Eagles must replace their heralded senior class which included Isaac Criss (2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Ben Knouse (5.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Sam Norris (6.2 ppg), Michael Brooks (18.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.3 apg) and Luke Hostetler (9.9 ppg).

“We’ll take some time to gel,” says coach Chris Kwolek. “We don’t have any projected juniors on our roster so we’re looking at young men separated by two years in classification as our basketball team. Being that, we do have a strong presence from our senior and sophomore classes, as we are quite deep on the bench. We’ll look to some of our other players to step us this season to help our returning point guard Dylan Stull.”

Kwolek states, “The expectations here never change. We’re expecting to compete for a district championship every season. We strive to play our best basketball in the latter part of January and into early-February to put us in the best position to achieve that success.”

The season begins with a meeting with Clarion-Limestone on December 10.

Grove City Eagles

Head Coach: Chris Kwolek

2020-21 Record: 10-8 (9-5), Region 4

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 54.6

Scoring Defense: 49.2

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Michael Brooks – 18.2

Rebounding: Michael Brooks – 5.6

Assists: Michael Brooks – 2.3

Steals: Michael Brooks – 1.0

Field Goal Percentage: Ben Knouse – 54.2%

Three-Point Percentage: Michael Brooks – 50.0%

Free Throw Percentage: Michael Brooks – 75.3%

PREVIEW

-Five of the Eagles top six scorers have since graduated.

-Senior point guard Dylan Stull averaged 6.9 points and 1.9 assists per game last season. He also shot 41.5% from three-point range (22-53).

-Expected roster for the 2021-22 season will be – seniors Dylan Stull (6’0), Landon Haggart (6’1), Anthony Pereria (6’4) and Josh Dreeves (6’7) along with sophomores Gavin Lutz (5’10), Brettt Loughry (6’2), Jimmy Irani (5’9), Kamden Martin (6’2) and Joey Hathaway (5’10) as well as freshman Nathan Greer (6’0). Lutz scored 2.4 points per contest a year ago while Haggart averaged 2.3.

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – Clarion-Limestone

Dec. 13 – at McDowell

Dec. 17 – at Slippery Rock

Dec. 21 – at Wilmington

Dec. 23 – Bethel Park

Dec. 28 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament

Jan. 4 – Sharon

Jan. 7 – at Franklin

Jan. 11 – George Junior Republic

Jan. 13 – at Hickory

Jan. 15 – Sharpsville

Jan. 18 – Greenville

Jan. 21 – Cathedral Prep

Jan. 25 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 28 – Wilmington

Feb. 1 – at Sharon

Feb. 4 – Franklin

Feb. 8 – at George Junior Republic

Feb. 11 – Hickory

Feb. 15 – at Sharpsville

Feb. 18 – at Greenville