Grove City High School Basketball schedules

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Grove City High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10 – Clarion-Limestone

Dec. 13 – at McDowell

Dec. 17 – at Slippery Rock

Dec. 21 – at Wilmington

Dec. 23 – Bethel Park

Dec. 28 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament

Jan. 4 – Sharon

Jan. 7 – at Franklin

Jan. 11 – George Junior Republic

Jan. 13 – at Hickory

Jan. 15 – Sharpsville

Jan. 18 – Greenville

Jan. 21 – Cathedral Prep

Jan. 25 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 28 – Wilmington

Feb. 1 – at Sharon

Feb. 4 – Franklin

Feb. 8 – at George Junior Republic

Feb. 11 – Hickory

Feb. 15 – at Sharpsville

Feb. 18 – at Greenville

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10 – Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 11 – Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 13 – at Lakeview

Dec. 16 – McDowell

Dec. 20 – Mercer

Dec. 22 – West Middlesex

Dec. 28 – at Laurel Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Laurel Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Oil City

Jan. 6 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 10 – at Hickory

Jan. 13 – Meadville

Jan. 17 – Franklin

Jan. 24 – Conneaut

Jan. 27 – Oil City

Jan. 31 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 2 – at Farrell

Feb. 3 – Hickory

Feb. 7 – at Meadville

Feb. 10 – at Franklin

Feb. 17 – at Conneaut

Grove City High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Gold and White

School address:- 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127

