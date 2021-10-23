Grove City High School Basketball schedules

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Grove City High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – Clarion-Limestone
Dec. 13 – at McDowell
Dec. 17 – at Slippery Rock
Dec. 21 – at Wilmington
Dec. 23 – Bethel Park
Dec. 28 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament
Jan. 4 – Sharon
Jan. 7 – at Franklin
Jan. 11 – George Junior Republic
Jan. 13 – at Hickory
Jan. 15 – Sharpsville
Jan. 18 – Greenville
Jan. 21 – Cathedral Prep
Jan. 25 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 28 – Wilmington
Feb. 1 – at Sharon
Feb. 4 – Franklin
Feb. 8 – at George Junior Republic
Feb. 11 – Hickory
Feb. 15 – at Sharpsville
Feb. 18 – at Greenville
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)
Dec. 11 – Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)
Dec. 13 – at Lakeview
Dec. 16 – McDowell
Dec. 20 – Mercer
Dec. 22 – West Middlesex
Dec. 28 – at Laurel Holiday Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Laurel Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 – at Oil City
Jan. 6 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 10 – at Hickory
Jan. 13 – Meadville
Jan. 17 – Franklin
Jan. 24 – Conneaut
Jan. 27 – Oil City
Jan. 31 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 2 – at Farrell
Feb. 3 – Hickory
Feb. 7 – at Meadville
Feb. 10 – at Franklin
Feb. 17 – at Conneaut
Grove City High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Gold and White
School address:- 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127
