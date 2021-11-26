Grove City has season end in PIAA Quarterfinals to Martinsburg Central

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City could not overcome an early deficit on Friday as the Eagles fell in the PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals 35-6 to Martinsburg Central.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Grove City fell behind in the first quarter when Central scored on their first drive as Jeff Hoenstine found Hunter Smith for a one-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-0.

The Scarlet Dragons would score again to open the second quarter when running back Parker Gregg hit Ethan Eicher on a 4-yard touchdown reception to push the lead to 14-0.

Central would find the end zone one more time in the first half with just two seconds remaining when Gregg broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.

Grove City’s lone score came in the fourth quarter when Hunter Homan hit Gavin Lutz on an 18-yard touchdown catch.

The Eagles finish the season 10-3.