Grove City has a new coach, who'll look to continue the same success

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - Chris Kwolek moves over from Sharpsville to Grove City to lead the Eagles’ basketball program. “These last few months have been great. The kids have really adjusted to the style were trying to bring here. One of the things I’ve noticed is that the kids are extremely committed to getting better every single day.” Kwolek is taking over a program which has won 55 games over the course of the last 3 years.

At a Glance

HEAD COACH: Chris Kwolek, 1st season at Grove City

2017-18 RECORD (Region 5): 18-8 (9-5), 3rd place

2017-18 POSTSEASON: lost to Quaker Valley in Quad A PIAA First Round (54-48)

KEY LOSSES

Martin Beatty (8.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg)

Brayden Martin (9.4 ppg, 2.9 apg)

Isaac Thrasher (11.8 ppg, 2.4 apg)

Strengths

Coach Kwolek gives Jeff Loughry and his staff a tip of the cap for what they were able to accomplish in their three years at Grove City. “Coach Loughry and his staff did a tremendous job installing a culture of hard work and fundamentals. We need to improve our pace of play. We want to play fast and unleash our athletes. What we lack in size we must make up with toughness. We’re a very athletic and unselfish team all which are great qualities.” The new coaching staff will look to seniors Marcos Cintron and Logan Lutz to continue their play from a year ago. Cintron averaged 8.5 points and 2.4 boards in 2017-18. Lutz led the team in rebounding (5.5), steals (1.5) and finished second in scoring (9.8). Also returning are seniors Caden Mattocks (3.5 ppg), Brady Callahan (0.7 ppg), A.J. Miller (2.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg) and Jansen Dudt. Kwolek also expects to receive contributions from the following juniors – Kade Persinger (4.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.0 apg), Danny Timko, Colby Nelson, Spencer Pokrant (0.9 ppg), David Dennis, Troy Loughry – as well as his sophomore class of Michael Brooks, Luke Hostetler, Sam Norris and Ben Kouse.

Area of Concern

“We need to work on identifying if we’re better at defending the full court or grinding it out in the half court,” indicates Kwolek. Last year, the Eagles held the opposition to 49.0 points per game. This year, they’ll be without three of their top players in Isaac Thrasher (11.8 ppg, 2.4 apg), Brayden Martin (9.4 ppg, 2.9 apg), and Martin Beatty (8.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg). Thrasher was a First-Team Region 5 selection while Martin made the Second-Team a year ago.

Schedule

Dec. 7 – Kiser Classic

Dec. 8 – Kiser Classic

Dec. 11 – at Sharpsville

Dec. 14 – Meadville

Dec. 19 – at Hickory

Dec. 21 – George Junior Republic

Dec. 27 – at Hampton Christmas Classic

Dec. 28 – at Hampton Christmas Classic

Jan. 3 – at Conneaut

Jan. 5 – at Greenville

Jan. 8 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 11 – at Sharon

Jan. 15 – Franklin

Jan. 18 – Sharpsville

Jan. 24 – Hickory

Jan. 26 – at George Junior Republic

Jan. 29 – Conneaut

Feb. 1 – Greenville

Feb. 5 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 8 – Sharon

Feb. 12 – at Franklin