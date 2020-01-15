Grove City hands Franklin their 2nd loss

Eagles will play at Sharpsville on Saturday

FRANKLIN, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City opened their six-game road swing with a 56-42 win over Franklin tonight. The Eagles have now won 3 of their last 4 to get to 8-6. Danny Timko led all scorers with 17. Michael Brooks added 15 of his own.

The Knights – who opened the season with a 10-0 start – fall to 11-2. Easton Fulmer and Zak Smith each had 10 points in the loss. Franklin will play host to Greenville on Friday.

Grove City will play at Sharpsville on Saturday.