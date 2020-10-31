Grove City girls won 22-games a year ago; looking for more this season

Becca Santom and Clara Hannon lead the Lady Eagles into the new campaign

Grove City Eagles

Coach: Chris Burtch

2019-20 Record: 22-4 (10-2, Region 5)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Becca Santom, Clara Hannon and Alli Lewis. Juniors – Emma Santom and Hannah Reiber

…Entering his 6th season at the helm, Chris Burch welcome back a pair of double-digit scorers (Becca Santom, 18 ppg; Clara Hannon, 15 ppg) to a group that won 22-games a year ago (22-4) and was District 10 5A champions.

“We need to continue to get better,” says coach Burtch. “Becoming more solid defensively is a key and remaining injury free.”

Becca Santom and Clara Hannon will be joined by Emma Santom (5 ppg), Hannah Reiber (4 ppg) and Alli Lewis (3 ppg) in the lineup. Also, expected to play key roles on the team will be Delaney Callahan, Piper Como and Selah Severson.

Over the last two seasons, the Lady Eagles have compiled an overall record of 39-9. “We should have a good season,” Burch states. Slippery Rock and Warren return everyone (like us) too. Hickory, Meadville, Franklin, Conneaut and Harborcreek are all solid. It’ll be a challenge.”

2020-21 Schedule

Grove City

Dec. 11 – Grove City Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 12 – Grove City Tournament (Kiser Classic)

Dec. 15 – at McDowell

Dec. 17 – at Sharon

Dec. 21 – Oil City

Dec. 29 – at Laurel Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Laurel Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 7 – Hickory

Jan. 11 – at Meadville

Jan. 14 – at Franklin

Jan. 16 – vs. Neshannock (at Westminster)

Jan. 18 – Sharpsville

Jan. 21 – Conneaut

Jan. 25 – at Oil City

Jan. 28 – Slippery Rock

Feb. 1 – at Hickory

Feb. 4 – Meadville

Feb. 8 – Franklin

Feb. 10 – at Farrell

Feb. 15 – at Conneaut