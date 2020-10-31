Grove City girls won 22-games a year ago; looking for more this season

Grove City Eagles
Coach: Chris Burtch
2019-20 Record: 22-4 (10-2, Region 5)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Becca Santom, Clara Hannon and Alli Lewis. Juniors – Emma Santom and Hannah Reiber
…Entering his 6th season at the helm, Chris Burch welcome back a pair of double-digit scorers (Becca Santom, 18 ppg; Clara Hannon, 15 ppg) to a group that won 22-games a year ago (22-4) and was District 10 5A champions.
“We need to continue to get better,” says coach Burtch. “Becoming more solid defensively is a key and remaining injury free.”
Becca Santom and Clara Hannon will be joined by Emma Santom (5 ppg), Hannah Reiber (4 ppg) and Alli Lewis (3 ppg) in the lineup. Also, expected to play key roles on the team will be Delaney Callahan, Piper Como and Selah Severson.
Over the last two seasons, the Lady Eagles have compiled an overall record of 39-9. “We should have a good season,” Burch states. Slippery Rock and Warren return everyone (like us) too. Hickory, Meadville, Franklin, Conneaut and Harborcreek are all solid. It’ll be a challenge.”
2020-21 Schedule
Grove City
Dec. 11 – Grove City Tournament (Kiser Classic)
Dec. 12 – Grove City Tournament (Kiser Classic)
Dec. 15 – at McDowell
Dec. 17 – at Sharon
Dec. 21 – Oil City
Dec. 29 – at Laurel Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Laurel Tournament
Jan. 4 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 7 – Hickory
Jan. 11 – at Meadville
Jan. 14 – at Franklin
Jan. 16 – vs. Neshannock (at Westminster)
Jan. 18 – Sharpsville
Jan. 21 – Conneaut
Jan. 25 – at Oil City
Jan. 28 – Slippery Rock
Feb. 1 – at Hickory
Feb. 4 – Meadville
Feb. 8 – Franklin
Feb. 10 – at Farrell
Feb. 15 – at Conneaut