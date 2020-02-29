Grove City Girls make history in District Ten Championship game

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City topped Slippery Rock 50-41 to win the District Ten Class 5A Girls Basketball Championship Saturday afternoon at Farrell High School.
It is the Eagles’ first District Ten Championship since 1993.
The win avenges a pair of losses to Slippery Rock during the regular season.
Becca Santom led Grove City with 17 points, while Clara Hannon added 12 points in the win.
Anna Kadlubek led Slippery Rock with 12 points in the setback.
Grove City improves to 22-3 overall on the season.