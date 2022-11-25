GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – After winning the District 10 championship last week by getting by Slippery Rock (42-23), Grove City fell to Central for the second straight year 35-7 to end their season at 9-4.

Last year, the Scarlet Dragons defeated the Eagles 35-6 in the state quarterfinal.

Central’s Jeff Hoenstine threw for 4 touchdowns and passed for over 300 yards. Three of those scores were to Eli Lingenfelter, who caught 13 passes.

Central (12-2) began the season with a 1-2 mark before running off 11 wins in a row, including Friday night’s win.

Grove City had won its previous five games.

Hunter Hohman completed 19 tosses – 8 to Nathan Greer and 7 to Gavin Lutz. Hohman nearly threw for 200 yards.

Belle Vernon will meet Central next week in the PIAA Class 3A semifinal.