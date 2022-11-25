GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – After winning the District 10 championship last week by getting by Slippery Rock (42-23), Grove City fell to Central for the second straight year 35-7 to end their season at 9-4.
Last year, the Scarlet Dragons defeated the Eagles 35-6 in the state quarterfinal.
Central’s Jeff Hoenstine threw for 4 touchdowns and passed for over 300 yards. Three of those scores were to Eli Lingenfelter, who caught 13 passes.
Central (12-2) began the season with a 1-2 mark before running off 11 wins in a row, including Friday night’s win.
Grove City had won its previous five games.
Hunter Hohman completed 19 tosses – 8 to Nathan Greer and 7 to Gavin Lutz. Hohman nearly threw for 200 yards.
Belle Vernon will meet Central next week in the PIAA Class 3A semifinal.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.