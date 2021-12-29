HAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City edged Chartiers Valley, 66-64, at the buzzer in the consolation game of the Hampton Holiday Classic.

The Eagles (4-3) led at halftime, 34-30. Tied late, Dylan Stull beat the buzzer on a difficult jumper to give Grove City the two-point victory.

Stull scored 17 points for Grove City. Landon Haggart added 15 while Nathan Greer tallied 12 points as well. Brett Loughry also finished with 9 points.

Next for Grove City is a home matchup with Sharon on Tuesday.

For Chartiers Valley, Jayden Davis led all scorers with 26 points. The Colts will return home to face Trinity on Tuesday.