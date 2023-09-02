GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take command of this rivalry matchup and take down Westminster by a score of 17-7.

Grove City leaned on their rushing attack throughout the game, rushing for 146 yards as a team in the win, led by Nico Flati’s 115 yards on 24 rushing attempts.

It was the visiting Titans that would strike first with a one-yard touchdown run by Ryan Gomes to cap off a 9 play drive on their first possession.

Grove City would answer towards the end of the first quarter when Joey Guida scored from eight yards out to tie the game up at 7.

The Wolverines then scored 10 more in the second quarter thanks to a Logan Pfeuffer touchdown pass to Scott Fraser and a field goal before half. Grove City scored 17 unanswered points to lead 17-7 at halftime.

It was a defensive battle in the second half, with Ben Bladel leading Grove City with two sacks on the day. The Wolverine defense allowed just 67 rushing yards and 183 total yards in the game.

The second half finished scoreless as the Wolverines improve to 1-0 on the season with the win and will travel to Waynesburg next Saturday.

Westminster drops to 0-1 after the opener and next host Thiel at Harold Burry Stadium in New Wilmington on Sept. 9.