Grove City College rolls to third straight bowl victory

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College rolled past Utica 49-7 in the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Robert E. Thorn Field.
Wolverines’ Quarterback Josh Ehst was named Most Valuable Player after completing 22-29 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown in the win.
Cody Gustafson caught 13 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns for Grove City.
West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish also amassed 117 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.
Grove City is now 3-1 in ECAC games, and ends the season with a record of 8-3.