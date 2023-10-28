GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Undefeated Grove City College rolls in its win versus Bethany on Saturday.

In the first quarter, Grove City running-back Nico Flati muscled into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. Grove City up 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, same score, Grove City defenders swarm Bethany quarterback Kayrus Sam on 4th-1, and that’s a turnover on downs, Grove City now on offense.

On the next drive for Grove City, quarterback Logan Pfeuffer throws to Ryan Heckathorn for a 17-yard touchdown. Grove City puts on a dominant performance and wins big 56-14.

Logan Pfeuffer would throw for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Nico Flati rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, as the Grove City rushing attack had five touchdowns in total. On defense, Grove City would have five sacks combined in the win.

In this win, this will be Grove City’s first-ever NCAA playoff berth in football.

Grove City plays at Thiel, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m.