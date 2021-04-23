Grove City College pitcher tosses perfect game

It is the first perfect game in modern Grove City baseball history, which dates to 1959

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College junior pitcher Tate Ostrowski threw a perfect game, helping the Wolverines to a doubleheader sweep of Bethany on Friday.

Ostrowski struck out 10 batters, retiring all 21 Bethany batters that he faced in the opener.

It is the first perfect game in modern Grove City baseball history, which dates to 1959. It is the first no-hitter for a Grove City pitcher since March 7, 2019.

The Wolverines also rallied for a 5-2 win in Game Two of the doubleheader.

Grove City will visit Bethany for a doubleheader Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The first game will be a nine-inning conference game, followed by a seven-inning non-conference game.

