GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City (8-3) capped off their season with a 31-14 win over Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl.

Defense fueled the Wolverines victory holding FDU-Florham to -11 rushing yards, led senior linebacker Ryan Fleming recording 3.5 sacks and setting a new Grove City record for career sacks with 22.

Grove City jumped out to a 21-7 lead at half behind 121 team rushing yards, scoring 14 unanswered second quarter points.

The game was put on ice by senior running back Clayton Parrish punching in a 3-yard touchdown to put the Wolverines up 31-14 with just over 8-minutes left in the game.

Grove City ends the season 8-3 with a bowl win for the second consecutive season.