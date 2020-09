Logan Breese had five total touchdowns in the win over Sharon

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City grabbed their second win of the season Saturday night as they topped Sharon 42-17.

It was a big night for the Eagles quarterback Logan Breese who threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a 30-yard touchdown run.

Anthony Pereira was his favorite target of the night.

Pereira racked up 7 catches for 169 yards and three scores.

Grove City improves to 2-1 while Sharon falls to 0-3 on the season.