SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City boys track and field team claimed the District 10 Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock University.

The Eagles racked up 118 points which was 22 points better than second place Seneca.

Grove City’s 4×400 and 4×800 teams paced the Eagles on the day, winning both events.

MJ Pottinger set a personal record in his win in the 1600 with a time of 4:29.19.

Hickory finished third with 65 points while Greenville placed 4th with 44 points.