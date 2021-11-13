Grove City blanks Thiel; Wolverines win fourth straight Mercer County Cup

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City blanked Thiel 56-0 in the 37th meeting for the coveted Mercer County Cup on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

The Wolverines have now won four straight games against the Tomcats, and lead the all-time series 25-12.

Grove City junior running back Clayton Parrish led the way with five touchdowns in the win. He also piled up 148 rushing yards in the win.

Grove City ends the regular season with a record of 7-3. The Wolverines are hoping to hear their name called when bowl announcements are made on Monday.

Thiel ends the season with a record of 0-10, having lost 37 straight games.