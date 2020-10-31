Grove City blanks Fort LeBoeuf; Eagles set to meet Hickory for District 10 Title

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City blanked Fort LeBoeuf 30-0 Friday night in the District Ten Class 3A Semifinals.
Watch the video to see highlights of the Eagles victory.
Grove City advances to face Hickory in the District 10 Class 3A Championship next week.
The Hornets won both previous meetings against the Eagles this season, 42-21 and 28-7 respectively.
