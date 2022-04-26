GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Cody Gustafson has had his name called a lot over the last five seasons at Grove City College.



The standout wide receiver ended his college career with the Wolverines leading all active NCAA players with over 5,305 receiving yards. His 341 career receptions rank him No. 2 among all active college football players.



“I don’t like to talk about the stats too much or brag about them, but I mean, it is awesome what I was able to accomplish,” Gustafson said.

A two-time consensus All-American, Gustafson could hear his name called at the NFL Draft this weekend.

“Coming from a small school, I think being like a trailblazer for other small school guys, that would be awesome as well,” he said.

The 23-year-old has spoken with more than a half dozen NFL teams including the Texans, Jets, Chargers, 49ers and Rams. One draft publication compared him to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

“It’s definitely an honor that people are making that connection and that comparison because obviously, like, he’s one of the best to do it,” Gustafson said. “Like, he led the NFL in yards catches and touchdowns. Like, no one does that ever, and I do see, like, some of the similarities in my game to his. Like, he’s one of the guys that I’ve watched naturally just to mold my game off of.”

Gustafson says the most likely path to the NFL is as an undrafted free agent. He’s willing to take any path to realize his lifelong goal.

“It would be an awesome blessing,” Gustafson revealed. “Probably wouldn’t have words to describe that moment. But you know, I do try to keep myself grounded and my foundation is in God. At the end of the day, like, I’m going to have that same joy inside of me, regardless of whether I get the call or not.”

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday night and runs through Saturday in Las Vegas.