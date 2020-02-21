Grove City advances; Hostetler firing from long distance

Grove City has now won 6 of their last 7

Luke Hostetler took game-high honors with his shot from three-point range

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City topped Corry, 61-48, for their 6th win in their past 7 games. The Eagles (15-8) now advance to the District 10 Quad A Semifinals on Tuesday where they’ll meet the winner of tonight’s General McLane/Harbor Creek contest.

Luke Hostetler and Michael Brooks paced Grove City with 16 and 15 points respectively. Hostetler connected on 5 three-point baskets.

For Corry, sophomore Logan Joncas led the team with 11 while Lucas Nichols tallied 10 points. The Beavers season comes to a close at 16-8.