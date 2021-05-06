Grohovsky’s hat trick leads Canfield lacrosse to ninth win

The Cardinals return to action on Friday on the road at Boardman

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Stow-Munroe Falls 10-7 in girls’ high school lacrosse action Thursday night.



Sarah Grohovsky led the Cardinals with three goals in the win.

Elena Martin, Emily Wilson and Campbell Klingensmith added two goals each while Paige Christoff added another.



Grohovsky, Wilson, Christoff and Bryanna Corll all were credited with an assist in the win.

Canfield’s defense was led again by goalie Karley D’Apolito with five saves.

