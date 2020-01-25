Grodhaus nets 22; Southern earns 13th win

Cam Grodhaus has averaged 25.7 points over his last 3 outings

Indians improve to 7-1 in road games

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern continues to play winning basketball as the Indians topped Lisbon on the road, 52-44. Southern improves to 13-1 on the season and 8-1 in league play. Cam Grodhaus scored 22-points, grabbed 7 boards and dished out 5 assists while sinking 10 of 12 from the foul line. Jayce Sloan tallied 9 points as well (5 steals).

Ryan McCullough led Lisbon with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The Blue Devils (6-9) will next play at Wellsville on Tuesday.

Southern is set to meet up with Malvern at home tomorrow.

