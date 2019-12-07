Grodhaus and Smalley power the undefeated Indians to victory

NEW WATERFORD, OHIO (WKBN) – Behind the hot shooting of Indians Cam Grodhaus and Brock Smalley, the undefeated Southern Indians overpowered the Crestview Rebels Friday night 62-38. The Indians improve to 3-0 on the season while the Rebels drop to 0-3.



Grodhaus would net 29 points on the night, including 4 treys, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Brock Smalley would also score in double-digits as he netted 11 points and 2 three-pointers.



“No moment is too big for him,” Indians head coach Gerald Grimm said about Grodhaus. “When you look at the game that way, it all slows down for you and it seems easier.”



Likewise, Grimm had a lot of praise for his point guard Brock Smalley, “He is a kid that has worked tirelessly in the off-season. It’s starting to pay off. Him and Cam are neck and neck in points.”



The Rebels stayed in the game through the first quarter as the Indians only held a 7-point lead at 16-9. But the Indians would pull away in the second period as they began the quarter with a 6-0 run. They would close the first half with a 31-16 advantage.



“I give so much credit to them, “ Rebels head coach Rick Gates said of the Indians. “At the end of the first quarter, we thought we battled back after struggling on four or five early possessions. Then they (Southern) came out in that second quarter and played well and hit some shots and we didn’t execute very well.”



“Our post-work hard every day, they move so they are always able to get open and we can shoot the ball good. We work on that every day also. Shooting the ball, getting open, kick-outs so it’s really a part of our game that we are confident in,” Smalley explained the Indian’s ability to score.



The Indians would essentially put the game away in the third quarter when they began the half with an 8-1 run courtesy of a bucket and free throw by Grodhaus at the 5:36 mark of the period. They would go on to close the stanza with a 13-8 scoring edge to hold a 51-25 lead at the end of the third period.



The Rebels could not get any closer than the final 24-point, 62-38 finals score in the fourth quarter. They would outscore the Indians in the final quarter 13-11.



“For us, we have goals and one of them is to be able to compete in the OVAC tournament which this is an OVAC game so this was big for us,” Grimm remarked. “With them being a bigger school, we knew the points that it (win) would bring us. We knew this is one we couldn’t slip up on.”



“I think we are a very good team,” Grodhaus stated. “This year especially, we have been together for three years now and I think we are really coming together. It’s going to be something special.”



Drake Golden would have an outstanding performance in the loss for the Rebels as he scored 28 of the Rebels 38 points on the night. He would also record 12 rebounds to lead all players in the game.



“He works so hard inside and at times we get frustrated because there are times we can even get him the ball more often. But a good defensive, athletic team like Southern doesn’t let you just throw it right in. But I’m glad for Drake that he had a good outing,” Gates remarked about his leading scorer.



The Indians will return to action Tuesday night when they host Steubenville Catholic Central. The Rebels game with Springfield Tuesday was canceled due to the Tigers extended football season, so they play next Friday when they host AAC opponent Liberty.