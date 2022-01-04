YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped Chaney 50-38 in Steel Valley Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Cardinals and Cowboys.

Mick Hergenrother led the Cardinals with a game-high 22 points. Rocco Turner added 14 points in the win for Mooney.

Clive Wilson led Chaney with 14 points. Josiah Gonzalez added nine points in the setback for the Cowboys.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 7-3 overall on the season and 1-0 in SVC play. The Cardinals will travel to East on Friday night.

Chaney drops to 6-4 and 0-1 in SVC action. The Cowboys hit the road to Ursuline on Friday night.

The game will be broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.