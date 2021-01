Jackie Grisdale netted 15 of her points in the first half

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland improves to 12-1 overall (6-0 in league) after their 53-19 win over Jefferson.

Jackie Grisdale scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Ella Harrell and Mary Brant each tallied six points.

Poland will host Champion on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons fall to 5-7. Junior Taylor Skinner led the way with 10 points.

Jefferson is scheduled to meet Lakeview on Monday.