Grisdale reaches milestone as Poland ousts rival Struthers at Sectionals

Jackie Grisdale reached a career milestone in Poland’s win over Struthers in the Sectional Finals.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped rival Struthers 56-43 in the Division II Girls’ Basketball Sectional Final Thursday night.

Jackie Grisdale tallied her 1,000th career point in the victory for the Bulldogs. She reached the milestone in the third quarter, and finished with a game-high 19 points in the win.

Grisdale is the seventh female basketball player in Poland history to reach the milestone. She now stands at 1,006 points in her high school career.

Ella Harrell added 12 points, while Kailyn Brown notched 11. Brooke Bobbey also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 for Poland.

Chloe Neider led the Wildcats with a team-high 14 points. Emma Elia also reached double-figures with 10 in the setback.

Struthers ends the season with a record of 13-10.

Poland improves to 21-2 overall. The Bulldogs advance to face Southeast in the Division II District Semifinals Wednesday February 26 at 7 p.m. at Austintown Fitch High School.