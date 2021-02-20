Grisdale lifts Poland by Jefferson to win the sectional

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackie Grisdale paced Poland with 18 points in their 53-35 win over Jefferson in the Sectional Championship. Grisdale scored 7 points in each the first and fourth quarters.

The Lady Bulldogs improve to 20-2 as now they’ll meet West Geauga on Wednesday.

Morgan Kluchar and Mary Brant added 8 and 7 points respectively.

Kennadie Mullen was the lone Falcon to score in double-figures as she made 3 shots from long distance. Number 13 finished with 12 points.

Division II – Northeast 2 District Semifinal

West Geauga vs Poland

West Branch vs Marlington