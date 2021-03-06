Grisdale honored following final game as Poland head basketball coach

Grisdale has won 506 career games as head coach at Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Following Saturday’s loss to Chaney in the Division II District Championship, Poland Head Coach Ken Grisdale was honored in the postgame ceremony.

It marked his final game as the Bulldogs’ head coach after 28 years.

Grisdale was presented with the final medal and received an ovation from players, coaches and fans from both teams.

Grisdale led the Bulldogs to a record of 16-4 this season.

Earlier in the campaign, he became just the 47th coach in Ohio history to reach 500 career victories, finishing his career with 506 wins.

Grisdale’s coaching resume includes:

15 League Titles

20 Sectional Titles

10 District Titles

3 Regional Championships

18 Times Mahoning Valley Coaches Association Coach of the Year

2008 AP Coach of the Year

2008 AP Team of the Year

OHSBCA Bob Arnzen Award in 2016

OHSBCA North/South Coach 2004