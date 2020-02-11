WATCH: Grisdale & Brown combine for 39; Poland wins #19

Poland’s next game is at Canfield on Thursday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackie Grisdale and Kailyn Brown combined for 39 points as Poland defeated Howland, 59-28. Grisdale led the way with 20 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the foul line and making a pair of three-pointers. Brown finished with 19, making three 3-point baskets in the third quarter. Connie Cougras also scored 7 points.

Alyssa Pompelia led Howland with 10 points (4-5 FT). Kylie McClain closed out her night with 7 points. The Lady Tigers have fallen to 11-10 after dropping three of their last four contests. Howland will welcome Salem on Wednesday.

Poland improves to 19-2 with a date Thursday at rival-Canfield in the regular season finale.