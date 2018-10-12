Grimm leads Southern in year #2
The Indians will be without standout Jacob Joiner.
Under the radar, Southern has had just one losing season in the last nine years (2016-17: 9-17). The Indians have had their fair share of success by compiling 16-wins or more three times in the last eight years (2010-11: 17; 2012-13: 16-7; 2013-14: 16-8). Coach Gerard Grimm begins his second season at the helm of Indian basketball. Last year saw Southern's scoring output increase (52.8 to 57.1) led by the play of Jacob Joiner (18.0 ppg). However, this year, Southern will take the floor without their leader and three other graduates. Can the Indians continue their stretch of playing winning basketball?
At a Glance
Head Coach: Gerard Grimm, 2nd season (12-11)
2017-18 Record (EOAC): 12-11 (5-9), 6th place
2017-18 Post-season: lost to Mogadore in Salem Sectional Final (89-71)
Key Losses
Jacob Joiner (18.0 ppg, 3.8 apg, 5.7 rpg)
Dominic Pugliano (6.9 ppg, 1.6 apg)
Tanner Utt (0.8 ppg)
Ethan West (4.5 ppg)
Past 5-year Win Total: 63
Record against Top 10 opponents (since 2008): 0-5
Strengths
Southern welcomes back three starters in point guard Cam Grodhaus (9.6 ppg), forward Jayce Sloan (6.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and swingman Max Hart (7.8 ppg). Grodhaus earned Second-Team All-EOAC honors as a sophomore. Other returning letter winners on the roster will be senior Nick May and sophomores Josh Pratt, Brock Smalley and Brad Sloan. Coach Grimm indicates, "Size and speed will be our strengths. Last year, we had a great deal of success using our team speed to create turnovers and run in transition. This year, we return much of that speed and also we'll have on the roster four players at-or-over 6'4, with 3 others at or above 6'2."
Area to Concern
Jacob Joiner is a player who you just can't simply replace. He averaged 18 points a game while shooting a percentage from the floor of 44.8% (146-326), on his three-point tries of 35.6% (58-163) and from the foul line of 69.7% (76-109). Dominic Pugliano (6.9 ppg) and Ethan West (4.5 ppg) were also key contributors from last year's 12-win team. Both have since graduated as well. "Last year, we shot 46% from 2 and 31% from 3," Grimm states. "Both of those numbers need to improve for us to compete in our league. Despite causing a good deal of turnovers, many of our losses were a result of a high number of turnovers for ourselves." The Indians turned the ball over 17.3 times per game last season.
Schedule
Dec. 4 – at Leetonia
Dec. 7 – Columbiana
Dec. 11 – Wellsville
Dec. 14 – at United
Dec. 15 – Conotton Valley
Dec. 18 – East Palestine
Dec. 21 – at Lisbon
Jan. 4 – Toronto
Jan. 5 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 8 – Leetonia
Jan. 11 – at Columbiana
Jan. 15 – Crestview
Jan. 18 – at Wellsville
Jan. 19 – at Beaver Local
Jan. 22 – United
Jan. 25 – at East Palestine
Jan. 29 – Lisbon
Feb. 1 – at Toronto
Feb. 5 – Edison
Feb. 8 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 12 – OVAC
Feb. 15 - OVAC
