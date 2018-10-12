Grimm leads Southern in year #2

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - Under the radar, Southern has had just one losing season in the last nine years (2016-17: 9-17). The Indians have had their fair share of success by compiling 16-wins or more three times in the last eight years (2010-11: 17; 2012-13: 16-7; 2013-14: 16-8). Coach Gerard Grimm begins his second season at the helm of Indian basketball. Last year saw Southern's scoring output increase (52.8 to 57.1) led by the play of Jacob Joiner (18.0 ppg). However, this year, Southern will take the floor without their leader and three other graduates. Can the Indians continue their stretch of playing winning basketball? At a Glance

Head Coach: Gerard Grimm, 2nd season (12-11)

2017-18 Record (EOAC): 12-11 (5-9), 6th place

2017-18 Post-season: lost to Mogadore in Salem Sectional Final (89-71)

Key Losses

Jacob Joiner (18.0 ppg, 3.8 apg, 5.7 rpg)

Dominic Pugliano (6.9 ppg, 1.6 apg)

Tanner Utt (0.8 ppg)

Ethan West (4.5 ppg)

Past 5-year Win Total: 63

Record against Top 10 opponents (since 2008): 0-5

Strengths

Southern welcomes back three starters in point guard Cam Grodhaus (9.6 ppg), forward Jayce Sloan (6.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and swingman Max Hart (7.8 ppg). Grodhaus earned Second-Team All-EOAC honors as a sophomore. Other returning letter winners on the roster will be senior Nick May and sophomores Josh Pratt, Brock Smalley and Brad Sloan. Coach Grimm indicates, "Size and speed will be our strengths. Last year, we had a great deal of success using our team speed to create turnovers and run in transition. This year, we return much of that speed and also we'll have on the roster four players at-or-over 6'4, with 3 others at or above 6'2."

Area to Concern

Jacob Joiner is a player who you just can't simply replace. He averaged 18 points a game while shooting a percentage from the floor of 44.8% (146-326), on his three-point tries of 35.6% (58-163) and from the foul line of 69.7% (76-109). Dominic Pugliano (6.9 ppg) and Ethan West (4.5 ppg) were also key contributors from last year's 12-win team. Both have since graduated as well. "Last year, we shot 46% from 2 and 31% from 3," Grimm states. "Both of those numbers need to improve for us to compete in our league. Despite causing a good deal of turnovers, many of our losses were a result of a high number of turnovers for ourselves." The Indians turned the ball over 17.3 times per game last season.

Schedule

Dec. 4 – at Leetonia

Dec. 7 – Columbiana

Dec. 11 – Wellsville

Dec. 14 – at United

Dec. 15 – Conotton Valley

Dec. 18 – East Palestine

Dec. 21 – at Lisbon

Jan. 4 – Toronto

Jan. 5 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 8 – Leetonia

Jan. 11 – at Columbiana

Jan. 15 – Crestview

Jan. 18 – at Wellsville

Jan. 19 – at Beaver Local

Jan. 22 – United

Jan. 25 – at East Palestine

Jan. 29 – Lisbon

Feb. 1 – at Toronto

Feb. 5 – Edison

Feb. 8 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 12 – OVAC

Feb. 15 - OVAC