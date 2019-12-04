Griffin, Pistons pound Cavs 127-94 for 1st winning streak

CLEVELAND (AP) – Blake Griffin scored 24 points, Andre Drummond had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-94 to win consecutive games for the first time this season. Griffin played just 24 minutes and was 8 of 13 from the field, including 6 of 7 from deep. Drummond played 31 minutes as Detroit’s starters were on the bench for the fourth quarter.

