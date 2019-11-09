Susen scores 3 times; Wilmington jumps out

Wilmington is seeking their 4th straight District crown

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington is in search of their 4th straight District 10 title.

To begin the game, on the third play from scrimmage, Greenville quarterback Jon King was sacked in his end zone by Junior McConahy to give the Greyhounds the first score of the night – a 2-0 lead on a safety – one minute and two seconds into the contest.

After a 33-yard punt return by Ethan Susen to set up shop in Greenville territory. Wilmington struck again – this time from six-yards away by Susen once again.

The next time Susen touched the ball on special teams, he returned a punt 61-yards to give the ‘Hounds a 16-0 lead in the second quarter.

Susen again – this time caught a 36-yard pass from Caelan Bender for the game’s (and his) 3rd touchdown of the day. Wilmington jumps ahead 23-0 midway through the second quarter.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

W – Greenville sacked in end zone, safety (W 2-0, 10:58)

W – Ethan Susen, 6-yard TD run (W 9-0, 0:00)

Second Quarter

W – Ethan Susen, 61-yard punt return for TD (W 16-0, 9:31)

W – Ethan Susen, 36-yard TD catch from Caelan Bender (W 23-0, 6:42)