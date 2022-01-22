KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Katie Grexa scored 14 of Badger’s first 29 points as the Lady Braves posted their 8th win of the season with their 58-17 victory over Niles. Grexa finished with 23 points.

Mackenzie Gross and Gabriella Miller each had 11 points for Badger while Chloe Jennings added 10.

Badger has now won five of their last six games. The Braves will visit Andover on Monday to face Pymatuning Valley.

Gianna Wagner led the Red Dragons with 6 points. Alaina Thigpen scored 5 for Niles.

On Monday, Niles (1-12) will welcome Jefferson.