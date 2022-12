KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Badger Braves girls basketball team scored their first win of the year by topping Fairport Harding, 57-31.

Katie Grexa led the Braves with 24 while Addison Thompson and Mackenzie Gross each scored 8 points.

Kara McFadden took team-high honors for Fairport with 17.

Badger (1-2) returns to the court for a meeting against Ursuline on Saturday.