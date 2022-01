LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Katie Grexa and Addison Thompson each scored 21 points as Badger got the best of Lordstown, 69-14. Badger has now won four of its last five games.

Grexa connected on six three-point baskets as Thompson made three shots from long distance.

The Lady Braves have swept Lordstown in their two meetings this season by a combined score of 124-24.

Badger (7-5) will welcome Niles on Saturday.

The Red Devils (0-12) will travel to Southington on Monday.