BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch girls basketball shine against Boardman, win 52-29.

West Branchs’ Sophia Gregory led the team in points and scored 15, while Chloe Dennison had 12 points.

“Our girls were ready to play,” said West Branch head coach, Walt Deshields. “They knew what they were going to be in for with Riccitelli, some of their players and what they’re capable of doing. We just think it’s a really, really big win for us to start this year out.”

“We knew coming into the game that it was going to be like a big deal,” said West Branch Senior, Sophia Gregory. “They beat Canfield and we lost to Canfield, but we had it in check, we did what we needed to do on the floor.”

In the loss, Boardmans’ Mackenzie Riccitelli scored 12 points and Saran Beno had seven.

West Branch plays Marlington, and Boardman plays Fitch both on Jan. 10.