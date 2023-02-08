AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch junior Sophie Gregory scored a game-high 31 as she led West Branch past a slow start to top Austintown-Fitch 62-54.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Falcons soared out of the gates Wednesday night, leading 25-16 after the first quarter.

But the Warriors would outscore Fitch 46-29 the rest of the way to grab the win.

Livvie Showalter also scored in double figures for West Branch with 12 points.

For Austintown-Fitch, Zayda Creque had a team-high 15 points while Kylie Folkwein added 12.

With the win, West Branch moves to 11-11 while Fitch falls to 10-12.