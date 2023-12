ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch increased its record to 4-0 following their 53-30 win over Alliance.

Sophie Gregory scored 14 of her team-high 18 points in the second half. Livvie Showalter added 9 while Chloe Dennison tallied 8 points.

The Lady Warriors will be back on the road this Saturday when they travel to Carrollton.

The Aviators (1-5) will play at Minerva on Saturday.