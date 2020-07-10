Greenville’s strength is up front on offense

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Trojans are in search of their first winning season in three years. Greenville won 45 games during the previous 5-year stretch (2013-17). Now, coach Herrick and his staff must find the right formula to turn the program into winners once again. This off-season has been like no other with the pandemic. “We have kept in touch with our kids through Zoom meetings and hudl.com,” points out Herrick. “We’ve been able to post weight room workouts and speed camp videos for the kids to work on at home.”

2019 Record: 6-6 (2-1), 2nd place in Region 4

Head Coach: Brian Herrick, 14th season (92-57)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 16.1 (46th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 23.3 (29th in Area)

Total Offense: 231.9

Rushing Offense: 191.3

Passing Offense: 40.6

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 6

What you need to know about Greenville’s offense

-The offense has had its’ struggles. Over the last 21 games played, the Trojans have scored 22-points or more in 5 games. Greenville has been able to muster an average of 223.9 yards of total offense in 2018 and 231.9 in 2019. The two-year starting QB Jon King (410 passing yards, 287 rushing yards) has graduated along with playmakers Blair Paxton (174 receiving yards) and Kaleb Achuff (321 rushing yards) and First-Team offensive lineman Aaron Solderich and tight end Justin Harbaugh.

The line returns a quartet of experienced seniors in Griffin Richardson (G), Brayden Difrischia (T), Garrett Hillard (T) and Lane Fry (C). Junior rusher Levi Swartz led the team with 675 yards on the ground while averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 5 touchdowns. Senior Isaac Sasala also put together a strong stat line of 548 yards rushing (7 TDs) and 87 stripes receiving.

“We’ll be breaking in a new quarterback,” says coach Herrick. “We have two kids challenging for the quarterback spot (junior Jalen Ritzert and sophomore Jase Gerrick). Both are capable athletes and both may end up playing some wide receiver as well. We’re returning four offensive linemen and a couple of running backs. Finding a leader at quarterback will be the key. We also need to have a good summer of preparation.”

What you need to know about Greenville’s defense

-The Trojans saw their scoring defense drop from 34.6 (in 2018) to 23.3 (in 2019). Since 2013, Greenville has held the opposition to less than 20-points per game in five seasons. Another positive sign was the fact that the Trojans forced 10 turnovers in 2018 compared to 20 last season. However, four of the five defensive players to be named to the First-Team All-Region team have graduated in Jon King (128 tackles), Kaleb Achuff (93 tackles, 6 QB sacks), Justin Harbaugh (72 tackles, 6.5 QB sacks) and Aaron Solderich (57 tackles, 3 QB sacks).

Five All-Region recipients are returning in defensive linemen Griffin Richardson (3.5 QB sacks) and Ross Swartz (24 tackles, 2 FR) along with linebackers Cole Karpinski (55 tackles) and Rufus Byler (22 tackles) as well as Isaac Sasala (21 tackles) in the secondary.

“We’re trying to find 11 guys who tackle well,” states Herrick. “That’s our first goal. Guys who will pursue the ball carrier. We had an outstanding junior varsity team last year (9-1). I’m excited to see some of those young kids make the transition to the varsity level. We return a lot of experience and we’ll rely on them to help with the transition. We have some kids who can run and we’ll need that in our conference.”

Greenville’s Key Player(s)

-Coach Herrick indicates, “returning experienced offensive linemen is always a plus and will make our transition at QB easier.” The returning linemen (Richardson, Difrischia, Hillard and center Lane Fry) will play such a key role in providing the offense with leadership.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Farrell

Sept. 4 – at Lakeview

Sept. 11 – Sharpsville

Sept. 18 – at Wilmington

Sept. 25 – Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 2 – at Mercer

Oct. 9 – Reynolds

Oct. 16 – West Middlesex

Oct. 23 – Harbor Creek

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Farrell

…Does it get any bigger than to play the defending champions at their place in the opener? Greenville could make a huge statement to pick off the mighty-Steelers in week one.

Since 2008, Trojans’ 1,000-yard rushers

2018 – Brady Gentile, 1076

2016 – Canyon Eells, 1187

2015 – Hunter Hause, 1012

2014 – Nick Black, 1211

2010 – Mike Black, 1083

2009 – Dylan Zuschlag, 1328

2008 – Dylan Zuschlag, 1121