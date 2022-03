SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville girls basketball team claimed the program’s first District 10 Championship Saturday with a 46-34 win over Lakeview.

Greenville improves to 19-5 on the season, while Lakeview drops to 21-4.

Both Greenville and Lakeview advance to the PIAA tournament. Greenville faces Keystone Oaks in the first round on Tuesday, while Lakeview will play Avonworth on Tuesday.