HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2023 on Saturday at Avalon at Buhl.
The 11-member class included former Greenville High School and Westminster College running back Andy Blatt.
As a Trojan, he racked up 3,677 career rushing yards and 70 career touchdowns.
In Blatt’s senior season, he helped Greenville to the state playoffs and scored 44 touchdowns, which broke a state record.
At Westminster, Blatt broke multiple school records and ended his career 2nd on the all-time rushing list with 4,627 yards.
He was a two-time NAIA All-American and helped lead the Titans to the NAIA Division I National Championship in 1994.
Also inducted on Saturday included:
- Jeff Bell (Grove City HS/Grove City College)
- Halle Bretz Davis (Lakeview/Slippery Rock University)
- Mike Brown (Reynolds/Pitt-Titusville)
- Greg Cunningham (Mercer/Clarion University)
- Kirsten Ellison Shaffer (Grove City HS/Bucknell)
- Sue Kennedy Thurman (West Middlesex/St. Bonaventure)
- Jerry Novosel (West Middlesex/YSU)
- Dan Schneider (Sharon/Thiel)
- Ken Tarczy (Mercer/Harvard)
- Robert Cain (Sharpsville/Duquesne)