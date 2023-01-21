HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2023 on Saturday at Avalon at Buhl.

The 11-member class included former Greenville High School and Westminster College running back Andy Blatt.

As a Trojan, he racked up 3,677 career rushing yards and 70 career touchdowns.

In Blatt’s senior season, he helped Greenville to the state playoffs and scored 44 touchdowns, which broke a state record.

At Westminster, Blatt broke multiple school records and ended his career 2nd on the all-time rushing list with 4,627 yards.

He was a two-time NAIA All-American and helped lead the Titans to the NAIA Division I National Championship in 1994.

Also inducted on Saturday included: