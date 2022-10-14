HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville Trojans take on the Hickory Hornets Friday night.

It is currently 28-12 with Hickory after three quarters at last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

William Acrie’s touchdown run opened the scoring in the game for the Hornets.

A pair of Logan Woods touchdown passes to Ty Holland and Nash Porada gave Hickory a 21-6 lead heading into the end of the first half.

Hyde 3 yd run for Greenville 2pt conversion failed. Hickory 28-12 4:50 left in the 3rd.

Greenville (1-6) will host Sharon next week. Hickory (3-4) will play at home against Sharpsville.