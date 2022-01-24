SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville topped Sharpsville 51-41 Monday night in girls high school basketball action.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Trojans and Blue Devils.

Josie Lewis led the Trojans with a game-high 21 points. Grace Cano added 11 points, while Anna Harpst finished with 9. Reese Schaller chipped in with 8.

Chasie Fry led Sharpsville with 15 points. Alli Davis tallied 7, while Paige Messett and Brenna Grandy added 6 points apiece.

Greenville improves to 10-3 on the season, and 4-0 in District 10 Region 4 action. The Trojans return to action on Thursday at home against Wilmington.

Sharpsville drops to 6-6 overall, and 2-2 in District 10 Region 4. The Blue Devils will visit Titusville on Thursday night.