ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville went on the road and gave Iroquois the business on Thursday night, picking up the Trojans’ first win of the 2023 season in a big way with a 35-0 win.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

The Braves fall to 1-6 on the season after suffering their fourth consecutive loss at the hands of Greenville.

With the win, the Trojans improve to 1-6 before traveling back home to host Hickory next Friday, Oct. 13 in a District 10 Region 3 matchup.

