MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville senior Josie Lewis recorded her 1,000th point as she helped lead the Trojans to a win over North East 43-29 in the Class 3A District 10 Quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

Entering the game, Lewis needed just 7 points to hit the mark. She finished with a game-high 14 points.

She got her seventh point in the second quarter.

Grace Cano was also in double-figures for the Trojans with 13.

With the win, Greenville advances to play Wilmington in the D10 semifinals on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.