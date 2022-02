NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville won a share of the Region 4 title with a 55-29 win over Wilmington in girls high school basketball action on Thursday night.

It is the fifth straight year that the Trojans have won at least a share of the conference crown.

Grace Cano led the Lady Trojans with 18 points while Josie Lewis tallied 15.



Reese Schaller added eight points in the win.

WIlmington was led by Lia Krarup who finished with nine in the setback.