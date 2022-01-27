GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville girls basketball team opened a double-digit lead in the 2nd quarter and never looked back as the Trojans topped Wilmington 50-21.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Greenville led by 8 at the end of the first quarter and then went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter to break the game open.

Grace Cano led the Trojans with a game-high 17 points while Anna Harpst added 16.

For Wilmington, Lia Krarup had a team-high nine points.

With the win, Greenville improved to 11-3 on the year and a perfect 5-0 in Region 4 while the Greyhounds drop to 9-6 and 2-3 in Region play.