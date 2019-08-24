Greenville picks up Week 1 win over Northwestern

The Trojans blanked Northwestern 21-0 in week one of the regular season.

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Greenville rolled past Northwestern, 21-0 in the regular season opener Friday night.

Levi Swartz opened the scoring on the first play of the second quarter with a touchdown run, giving the Trojans a 7-0 lead.

Greenville added to the lead when Jon King connected with Blair Paxton on a touchdown passes, making it 14-0 in the second quarter.

King capped off the scoring off with a 47-yard touchdown run.

Greenville starts the season 1-0. The Trojans will face Grove City on the road in week two on Friday August 30.



Watch the video above for highlights of the Week 1 matchup.